HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,250 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 85,794 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in HP by 665.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $28.31 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

