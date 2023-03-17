IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $474.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $560.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $481.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

