IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,086 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,606 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after buying an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Target by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

