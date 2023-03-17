IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 70.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.00.

CAT stock opened at $218.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

