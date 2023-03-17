IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.75. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The stock has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

