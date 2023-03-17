IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,604,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,255,000 after buying an additional 2,200,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,247,000 after buying an additional 2,062,575 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,564,000 after buying an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,732,000 after buying an additional 1,149,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 1,721.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,096,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,703,000 after buying an additional 1,036,586 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $423,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,828,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,066,863 shares of company stock worth $256,807,889. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb stock opened at $119.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

