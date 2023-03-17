IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,894,000 after acquiring an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,838,000 after acquiring an additional 112,138 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,896.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100,991 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 121,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 97,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 439,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 90,797 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of IYW opened at $88.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $69.49 and a twelve month high of $106.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.