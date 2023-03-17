IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Realty Income by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 90,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Realty Income by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Realty Income by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

O opened at $62.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day moving average of $63.87. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.79%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

