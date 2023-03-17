Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 584.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,113 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 197.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Incyte by 8,091.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock valued at $9,447,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.54.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.40. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $65.07 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

