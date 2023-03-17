Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $139.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.60 and a 200 day moving average of $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $124.76 and a one year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.