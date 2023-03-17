Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,878,000 after buying an additional 19,377 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock opened at $180.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,752 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

