Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Buys 925 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712,968 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DexCom by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DexCom by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,138 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 141.00, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Wolfe Research began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $46,378.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,373 shares of company stock worth $18,715,471. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

