Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $189.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.51. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.