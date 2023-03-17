Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $191.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.14, a PEG ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.94. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,377 shares of company stock worth $1,686,103. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

