Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

