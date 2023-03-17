iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,633,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $242.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.72.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

