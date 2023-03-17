iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $17.30. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 1,564,208 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 511.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 175.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

