iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $221.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $265.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.