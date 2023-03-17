iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Bought by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

IYG stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.42. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $188.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

