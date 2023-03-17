Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 723,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,102 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $25,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 39,285 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,009,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 74,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares valued at $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

