Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,246 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $21,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.