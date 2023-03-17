Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $15.78. Koninklijke Philips shares last traded at $15.83, with a volume of 507,205 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have commented on PHG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.28) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Koninklijke Philips from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.9 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.
About Koninklijke Philips
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
