Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Raised by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEN stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.73.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

