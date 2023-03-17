Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $473.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $373.67 and a 1-year high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.52 and its 200-day moving average is $457.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

