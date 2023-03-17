Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at BTIG Research from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LVLU. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Get Lulu's Fashion Lounge alerts:

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ:LVLU opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 162.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 906.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lulu's Fashion Lounge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.