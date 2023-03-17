Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.57% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on LVLU. Cowen lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $21.29.
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
