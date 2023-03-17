Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Robert W. Baird

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 105.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LVLU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $8.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of LVLU stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 million, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
