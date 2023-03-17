LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Decreased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $85.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.93. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

