Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on META. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.6 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $204.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.08. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total value of $39,911.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,342 shares of company stock valued at $12,285,012 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

