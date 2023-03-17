MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.8% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 572,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $140,562,000 after purchasing an additional 301,092 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,748,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.13 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

