Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,593 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $55,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.