Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ 2nd Largest Position

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,371 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.7% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $55,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after buying an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.58.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $276.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.22 and a 200-day moving average of $245.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.