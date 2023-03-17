Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Purchases New Position in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $170,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CLAY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $11.94.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

