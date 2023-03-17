Mizuho Raises Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $235.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.27.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $204.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.08. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $531.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.70, for a total transaction of $39,911.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,988.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

