Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 618.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,752 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. ING Groep NV increased its position in Mplx by 34.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after purchasing an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Mplx by 610.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mplx by 10.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,798,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $169,027,000 after purchasing an additional 529,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Mplx by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 406,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in Mplx by 12.1% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,162,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 341,839 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

MPLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

