MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $20,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $80.65 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.38.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

