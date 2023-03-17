Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $23.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of COGT opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

