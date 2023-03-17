Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target to $23.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 95.58% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of COGT opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cogent Biosciences (COGT)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.