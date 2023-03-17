Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $16.89. Noah shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 22,174 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Noah Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Noah

About Noah

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Noah during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

