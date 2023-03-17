Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Down to $18.19

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.19, but opened at $16.89. Noah shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 22,174 shares traded.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Noah in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29.
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
