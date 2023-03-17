NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after purchasing an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,447,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $50,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.12. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $198.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

