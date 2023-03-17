Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORI. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Old Republic International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 55,787 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Old Republic International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,237,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

NYSE ORI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

