O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after buying an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after buying an additional 162,042 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,289,000 after buying an additional 102,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock opened at $819.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $822.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $795.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

