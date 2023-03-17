Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $16.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.38% from the stock’s current price.

PRVB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Provention Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of Provention Bio stock opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $24.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at Provention Bio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,662,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $28,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,879,023 shares in the company, valued at $111,662,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,352,549 shares of company stock worth $31,794,691 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 665.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 77,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,520 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.