Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $698,910.06 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $122.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Qualys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

