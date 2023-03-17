Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after buying an additional 2,510,966 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Raymond James by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,233 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,992,000 after purchasing an additional 349,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 451,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after purchasing an additional 288,769 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.80.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

