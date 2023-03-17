Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 90.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a mar 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 23 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 214.79%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

