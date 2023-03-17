Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bionomics (BNOX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bionomics (NASDAQ: BNOX):

3/10/2023 – Bionomics was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Bionomics had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $8.00.

3/9/2023 – Bionomics had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

3/9/2023 – Bionomics had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $10.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Bionomics stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.03. Bionomics Limited has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

