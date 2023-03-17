River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Invests $570,000 in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

PPG Industries Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $126.55 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.80 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

