River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 640 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $150.36 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.76.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.