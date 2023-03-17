Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 33,888 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,888 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

MDLZ stock opened at $66.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.75 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

