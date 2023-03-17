Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,109 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,638.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

